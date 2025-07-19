Why Marvel's Thunderbolts* Is A Better Story About Hope Than Superman

The fans of James Gunn's new film "Superman" seem fond of the movie because of its themes of hope. This Superman, as played by David Corenswet, is guileless, unsophisticated, maybe even a little dumb. He's aggressively uncool, and that's kind of the point. He declares that kindness is the new punk rock. He's the type of Superman who, in the middle of fighting a fire-breathing kaiju, stops to rescue a squirrel. Gunn wrote and shot "Superman" with a Saturday morning cartoon vibe, and many audiences are jibing with its innocent childishness (despite the PG-13 rating). Unlike the past 15-odd years of superhero cinema, "Superman" doesn't behave like a cooler-than-thou rock star. Most of the Marvel Cinematic Universe heroes were flippant and witty and kept their cool in extreme situations. Superman is more concerned with helping people than with appearing "awesome." Some find that to be a refreshing change of pace.

I find the themes of hope in "Superman" to be a little shapeless. Yes, Superman is devoted to helping people, and he is devoted to ending wars, but he is, in that capacity, no different from any of the other vigilantes we've seen on movies screens in the last decade-and-a-half. Tony Stark, a.k.a. Iron Man, was once a selfish billionaire who made his money selling weapons. After a traumatic experience, he devoted his intellect and fortune to disarming the world, destroying his company's weapons, and aiding in construction. All superhero movies, in some capacity, are about hope. The world of heroes is predicated on the notion that justice can be meted out in an unjust world, provided heroic, capable people step forth. No matter how "dark," most superhero movies are about how tenacity, strength, bravery, and friendship will win out in the end.

"Superman" may be more vocal about its themes of hope, but, in practice, its hopefulness is de rigueur.

But you know which film actually had to fight for its hope? A film that had to swim out of a sea of despair to find glimmers of life again? Jake Schreier's "Thunderbolts*."