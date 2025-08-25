10 Best Prime Video Series That Were Canceled Too Soon

In the streaming era, it's rare to get standalone pilots that decide whether a TV series gets a full season or not. More often, the case is that a company orders something to series, which in this day and age usually means six to eight episodes. Prime Video had a "Zombieland" pilot that aired but ultimately didn't get picked up as a series. It was probably the right move since it didn't really capture the magic of the film it's based on, but one pilot we're forever bummed never had more episodes is "Oasis," which premiered in 2017.

"Oasis" had all the makings of a future sci-fi classic. Based on "The Book of Strange New Things" by Michel Faber, the pilot episode, which clocks in at 59 minutes, follows Peter Leigh (Richard Madden), a chaplain who gets tasked with traveling to an off-world colony humanity has established in the wake of massive environmental degradation. However, once he arrives, Peter realizes many of the humans already there have experienced severe hallucinations, and at the end of the episode, Peter himself sees a vision of his late wife, Bea (Flora Spencer-Longhurst).

Of course, anyone who wants to figure out what's going on with this colony can read the book, but it's a shame "Oasis" didn't get picked up for a full series. The pilot showed a ton of potential, honing in on the uncertainty that comes when humans realize how insignificant we are in the grand scheme of the universe. That's nothing to say of Madden's exceptional performance, but "Oasis" wouldn't even get a full season. It remains akin to a TV movie that'll never get a proper resolution on the screen.