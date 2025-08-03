The Failed Zombieland TV Spin-Off You Likely Never Knew Existed

Public interest in which movie monsters get to thrive in the pop culture zeitgeist ebbs and flows, and that was especially the case in the late 2000s, when zombies were in vogue. AMC's small-screen adaptation of Robert Kirkman and Tony Moore's comic book "The Walking Dead" has since become a bloated corpse of its former self, roaming the airwaves with a whole bunch of spin-offs and not a lot of chatter about them. But in 2010, that first season was the talk of the town. The Walking Dead" was considered prestige, must-watch television back in 2010. About a year earlier, however, the subgenre received an unexpected boost from an unlikely horror comedy named "Zombieland."

Following in the footsteps of Edgar Wright's seminal zom-com "Shaun of the Dead," Ruben Fleischer's 2009 film took a lighter, yet still gory look at the zombie apocalypse through an eccentric cast of characters with hometown-based nicknames. Jesse Eisenberg's Columbus was the central voice of this world, acting as a walking manifestation of Max Brooks' "The Zombie Survival Guide." He would give audiences tips on how to stay safe, in addition to awarding out kills of the week. During his travels, he ends up forming a found family with a Twinkie-obsessed cowboy named Tallahassee (Woody Harrelson), con artist Wichita (Emma Stone) and her sister Little Rock (Abigail Breslin). I'm more mixed on the film, seeing a lot of its humor as a relic of its time, but there's no denying that this was a bona fide success when it came out.

"Zombieland" not only received adoration from critics and audiences, but also grossed $102 million on a $23.6 million budget. Its status as a franchise was all but ensured. When it was announced in 2011 that the film's screenwriters, Rhett Reese and Paul Wernick, would be bringing it to television, it didn't entirely seem like such a bad idea. If the film plays like an expensive TV pilot for a series following these four characters, then that's partly by design. "Zombieland" had been initially envisioned for the small screen, with Fleischer coming in to make the concept feel like a complete feature. It worked as its own thing and there was plenty of room to expand the concept.

It wouldn't be until 2013, however, that audiences got their first glimpse of what a "Zombieland" show would look like — and it was almost unanimously rejected by fans and casual viewers alike after just a single episode.