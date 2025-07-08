Every Spin-Off Of The Walking Dead, Ranked

"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" (or "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol," as season 2 is confusingly called) is based on your classic "take a popular character and put them in a strange locale" trope. This "Jason X" of "The Walking Dead" franchise drops the titular heroic hillbilly (Norman Reedus) in France to clash with the local post-apocalyptic culture while figuring out how he got there.

Immediately, it's clear that we're not in the proverbial Kansas anymore. There's an outlandish new walker type with acid blood. There's a very French religious sect that believes in the coming of a messianic figure who will help vanquish the walkers and rebuild the world. There's even a big action scene in the bone-filled Paris Catacombs. As it turns out, the leader of the villainous Pouvoir Du Vivant faction, Genet (Anne Charrier), used to work in the Louvre.

You get the drill. This is not a subtle show, and it really, really wants you to know that its events take place in France. Luckily, Reedus is his reliably charming and scruffy self, and the cinematography offers loving looks at the beautiful French natural landscapes and architecture, which make "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" arguably the most gorgeous series in the entire property. Daryl's friend Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) joining him in France for season 2 also brings a whole new flavor in the proceedings. Still, all in all, the show's battle axe fights and vague low fantasy vibe can come across as strange to fans who are used to the parent show's rustic and grimy Americana, and the series still has a long way to go before it shines with the brightest stars of the franchise.