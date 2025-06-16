Why The Walking Dead: World Beyond Only Lasted Two Seasons

"The Walking Dead: World Beyond" isn't the only project in the franchise to have a pre-planned episode count. In fact, the series has dabbled with short-form storytelling many times over the years.

The best example of this is arguably "Tales of the Walking Dead," a 2022 anthology series that was one of the franchise's coolest spin-offs. Each of the six "Tales" episodes focuses on a different set of characters, both new and familiar, and how they deal with the post-apocalypse. The format allows the short series to explore the universe in ways a longer serialized show never could, and it uses this to explore fun concepts like the time loop in the episode "Blair/Gina" and the peculiar undead conservation area in "Amy/Dr. Everett." The show also reveals the full backstory of the mysterious Whisperer leader Alpha (Samantha Morton) from "The Walking Dead."

Another, more recent example of compact "The Walking Dead" storytelling is the costly "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live," which started as a planned trilogy of movies before the decision was made to turn it into a six-episode 2024 miniseries about the late-game adventures of Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). There are also the "Walking Dead Webisodes," which ran periodically from 2011 to 2022. Each of these brief online storylines focused on a subject that was connected to the TV shows but not specifically covered by them. For instance, the six-part "The Walking Dead: The Red Machete" (2017-2018) focused on the periodically-seen machete known as "Mandy," charting how it made its way into Rick's hands and beyond. All in all, there's no shortage of "The Walking Dead" material for those who prefer to keep their undead-themed AMC entertainment bite-sized.