How Much The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live Costs Per Episode

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

"The Walking Dead," for as big as it has become in the realm of multimedia franchises, had relatively humble beginnings. It started life as a black and white Image Comics series from creator Robert Kirkman before eventually becoming a show on AMC. It then became the biggest series on cable TV for a time, later giving way to an entire universe of "Walking Dead" spin-offs, which is still going strong to this day. And one of the most ambitious (and expensive) of these shows came in 2024 in the form of "The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live."

The series was all about resolving the love story between Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln) and Michonne (Danai Gurira). Can they find each other and who they were in a place and situation unlike any they've ever known before? "The Ones Who Live" resolves a couple of key cliffhangers, most notably Lincoln's Rick leaving "The Walking Dead" during season 9, with Gurira's Michonne departing in season 10 on a quest to find her beloved. So, for longtime fans of the show, this was a big deal.

During the first season of "The Walking Dead" on AMC, the show cost around $3.4 million per episode, per Forbes. That number was reduced to $2.75 million in season 2, amazingly enough. But while that number eventually went up, it was not nearly as expensive as other major series on the air at that time.

That all having been said, "The Ones Who Live" didn't come at a bargain for AMC. According to a 2023 report by the New Jersey Economic Development Authority, the show cost a whopping $82 million. With a six-episode season, that breaks down to just over $13.6 million per episode. Even if we account for inflation, "Walking Dead" would have only cost around $5 million per episode in today's dollars. Needless to say, this miniseries represented a major increase in cost for the network.