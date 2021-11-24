The Wheel Of Time Is Amazon Prime Video's Most-Watched Series Premiere Of The Year

The reports of instant success for "The Wheel of Time" is certainly good news for both invested viewers and, well, Amazon investors, too. It makes sense that the studio would strike a very positive tone about the narrative of the show's success, as Amazon Studios head Jennifer Salke told Deadline that their internal data indicates a high-flying success for their big-budget fantasy series. According to Salke:

"We can firmly say that 'Wheel of Time' was the most watched series premiere of the year and one of the Top 5 series launches of all time for Prime Video."

But what's the number of views — or, heck, even viewing hours — that it received? How does this compare to other shows and movies that round out the Top 5? Unfortunately, all Salke offers is a measured response of "...tens and tens of millions of streams" and that "...it's definitely trending to exceed our expectations, which were high," standing by company policy of refraining from disclosing any concrete viewership data. At the very least, however, Deadline mentions that third party tracker TV-I received enough reliable metrics to assert that "The Wheel of Time" is "the #1 series on social across all releases last weekend and is the biggest Amazon Original series on social this year."

Amazon, of course, already greenlit Season 2 of the series and even commenced filming months ahead of the premiere, putting their money where their mouth is and showing just how confident they were that "The Wheel of Time" would release to very solid numbers. As for what to expect in Season 2, Salke briefly remarks that, "You should expect more of the high quality addictive storytelling that stays true to the original IP, but also brings new original ideas and storylines." At any rate, Amazon clearly has no plans on slowing down production of this series anytime soon, with Salke publicly indicating that she expects "...the show will go on for years and years."

Netflix, for their part, at least made strides to seek public transparency with the release of their new Top 10 website. This still isn't great, but it's more information and context than platforms like Amazon Studios are currently providing. Here's hoping that, one day, we won't have to simply take studios at their word when they announce major successes for new titles like "The Wheel of Time."