The Canceled Prime Video Series That Could Have Become A Sci-Fi Classic

Stories set in space are a dime a dozen. Some space sagas dwell on unknowable mysteries (which are best left unexplored), while others take a more personal approach, presenting the discomfiting opportunity to look deeper within. Many of these stories also emphasize human perseverance (like "The Martian," a tale where humanity overcomes impossible odds), underlining our collective triumph over what's out there.

But Stanisław Lem's sci-fi novel "Solaris" (which spawned both a George Clooney-led Hollywood adaptation and an Andrei Tarkovsky classic) doesn't have much hope for humanity. It explores the futility of communicating with extraterrestrial life and how utterly misguided such an endeavor would be. In "Solaris," rationality and science can only get you so far, as some truths are not meant to be comprehended by the human mind. So, when scientists arrive at the Solaris Station to continue investigating the titular sentient planet, they are faced with a psychological mirror that nearly breaks their fragile sense of self. Ghosts from the past come back to haunt them, and they're forced to acknowledge their limitations as hopelessly flawed overreachers. Lem argues that humanity is inherently incapable of perceiving what is truly alien, as it's not in our nature to move beyond our limited prejudices and socio-cultural constructs.

These sentiments are echoed in Prime Video's "Oasis," which is based on Michel Faber's 2014 novel "The Book of Strange New Things." This 59-minute pilot premiered in 2017 and was meant to give rise to a full-blown series, but it never happened despite the pilot itself receiving above-average critical reviews and audience ratings. In "Oasis," the human characters are out of their depth after moving to a new space colony; there, they encounter horrors to rival the haunting devastation that the "Solaris" scientists experience in Lem's book. Our protagonist is Peter Leigh (Richard Madden, who, at the time, was fresh off the explosive success of "Game of Thrones"), a chaplain who is sent to this colony without explanation, causing a stir among its already on-edge scientists upon his arrival.

Could this premise have bloomed into a compelling sci-fi series? Let's speculate based on what we know.