Alien: Earth Has A Lot In Common With A Forgotten (And Terrible) Sci-Fi Series

Even the perfect organism isn't immune to spoilers. This article discusses major plot details from the first two episodes of "Alien: Earth."

Science fiction has never been the easiest genre to get right. It takes a special alchemy of imagination, social commentary, and pure entertainment to deliver a movie or television show worthy of our time. That goes double in an environment where studios and decision-makers are throwing all their chips to the center of the table in favor of recognizable franchises and established IP over all else. Once upon a time, "Alien" and "Star Wars" and "Star Trek" represented the cutting edge of original sci-fi filmmaking. Nowadays, we have to settle for "Strange New Worlds" remaking old episodes of "The Next Generation" or "Stranger Things" tripling down on potential spin-offs — nothing to turn our nose up about, to be clear, but still inherently derivative works.

But then, most relevantly, we have "Alien: Earth" as the biggest head-scratcher of all. While reviews have generally been solid, /Film's Chris Evangelista singled out the FX series in his review as "a lifeless slog that's a chore to sit through." We tend to agree, at least based on the early episodes. The world-building and production design certainly get points for creativity, actors Sydney Chandler as our Hybrid protagonist Wendy and Timothy Olyphant as the unsettling Synthetic Kirsh steal the show with their tricky performances, and everything about the look and feel of the show are of a piece with the first "Alien" film.

Yet, at every turn, though "Alien: Earth" is billed as a prequel to the original 1979 Ridley Scott classic, there's one wildly unexpected sci-fi property that the show's first two episodes remind us of far more: the already forgotten (and, frankly, terrible) Paramount+ series "Halo," unbelievably enough. From some seriously wonky turns that fans never anticipated from the respective material, including tenuous storytelling decisions that don't hold up under much scrutiny, to a truckload of fascinating concepts that the show's writers otherwise can't quite figure out what do with, "Alien: Earth" feels cut from the same cloth as the failed "Halo" adaptation.