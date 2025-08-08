Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 3 Remakes A TNG Episode With A Much Darker Twist

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

This post contains spoilers for season 3 of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds."

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is not shy about lifting heavily from past "Star Trek" episodes. The series basically remade the classic episode "Balance of Terror" twice during its first season, first spiritually in "Memento Mori" and then literally in the season 1 finale "A Quality of Mercy."

"Hegemony," the two part episode that closed "Strange New Worlds" season 2 and opened season 3, had a cliffhanger and resolution that echoed the famous "Star Trek: The Next Generation" episode "The Best of Both Worlds." For the latest "Strange New Worlds" outing, "Through the Lens of Time," the series pulls from a less beloved "TNG" episode.

"Through the Lens of Time" guest stars Dr. Roger Korby (Cillian O'Sullivan), archaeologist and boyfriend of Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush). The Enterprise is assisting Korby in excavating a temple on an alien world. When the away team goes inside to investigate, they learn the old adage that some secrets are best left buried.

This episode owes a debt to Ridley Scott's "Alien" and "Prometheus," in how the characters are exploring a long lost spaceship from a dead civilization, but Ensign Gamble (Chris Myers) apparently never watched those movies! Like how Kane (John Hurt) got attacked by a Facehugger by peering over an alien egg, Gamble picks up a mysterious glass ball. The ball starts glowing and then explodes in his face.

Gamble, sent back up to the Enterprise, is possessed by the intangible entity trapped in the ball; the "temple" is really a prison. It's unclear who the entity possessing Gamble was in their past life, but they were imprisoned for good reason. The possessed ensign goes on a warpath on the Enterprise; he's ultimately defeated while facing down Dr. M'Benga (Babs Olusanmokun).

Pelia (Carol Kane) shoots the possessed Gamble in the back. The entity exits his dead body, which slumps over, and Scotty (Martin Quinn) retraps it in the container it escaped from. He then beams the crystal prison into space, where there's about a 0% chance anyone will find it again. The day is saved, though M'Benga is saddened by losing his favorite subordinate officer.

Does this sound familiar? This B-plot is right out of the "Next Generation" episode "Power Play," about ancient incorporeal prisoners possessing the Enterprise-D crew to hijack the ship.