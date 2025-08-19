Reacher's Alan Ritchson Starred In A Forgotten Kevin Hart Comedy

These days, Alan Ritchson is known primarily for being the giant man at the head of Prime Video's "Reacher" series. His hulking physique has helped the show become a major success, not only because it matches the description of the character from Lee Child's original novels, but because fans were robbed of a book-accurate Jack Reacher in Tom Cruise's two movies from the 2010s. The show proved an instant hit and has since maintained its popularity, with season 3 of "Reacher" breaking a ratings record. With his successful streaming series, Ritchson not only gave the Jack Reacher saga a worthy on-screen adaptation but established himself as a major star who has since shown up in "Fast X," "The Ministry of Ungentlemanly Warfare," and will soon star alongside Arnold Schwarzenegger in a Christmas movie with a wild premise.

It's been a long road to this point for the actor, who began his career all the way back in 2006 with his portrayal of Arthur Curry/Aquaman on The CW's "Smallville." Actually, he started before that by showing up on "American Idol" in both 2003 and 2004, eventually making it through his second audition before being banished by the ghouls behind the judge's table. Either way, Ritchson had been working for a solid two decades before he truly broke through with "Reacher," and on his way to stardom, he made some genuinely interesting films and appeared in some compelling TV shows. He also appeared in some slop, and 2015's "The Wedding Ringer" is the perfect example. Despite this ill-advised Kevin Hart comedy garnering abject reviews, Ritchson is actually a delight to watch in the movie, playing a role that couldn't be further from the hardened ex-military man he's since become known for.