Before Reacher, Alan Ritchson Appeared In One Of The Worst Shows Ever

It's hard being an actor sometimes, even when you're Alan Ritchson. Long before he got to play beloved characters like Jack Reacher on "Reacher" or Young, Handsome Scully on "Brooklyn Nine-Nine," Ritchson was playing small roles in series that probably didn't deserve him. The worst of the lot? Expired Cow on a 2012 episode of "Fred: The Show."

Who was Expired Cow? He was an evil, imaginary cow who wanted to smash a cake that main character Fred Figglehorn (Lucas Cruikshank) was supposed to take care of. Fred decides to battle the cow to save the cake and prepares for the fight by training with an imaginary talking cookie. In the end, Fred defeats the cow by remembering its weakness is bad trombone music. Upon being beaten, Ritchson's Expired Cow explodes, never to be seen again.

To be clear: When we say Ritchson played a cow, we don't mean that Ritchson voiced a computer-animated cow character; we mean he was dressed up in a cheap-looking cow suit (see the above image) and asked to act menacingly for several minutes of screentime.

It's hard not to wonder if this was all beneath Ritchson, even this early in his career. The episode came out after the first season of "Blue Mountain State" had already aired, where the actor played standout character Thad. Ritchson may not have been anywhere near as established as he is today, but surely he was more established than this.