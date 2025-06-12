The Jack Reacher Book Moment That Made Alan Ritchson Cheer Out Loud

Age is but a number, but to some fictional heroes, it's really nothing at all. Comic book characters, super spies, and even the likes of "The Simpsons" that have been around for decades have stood the passage of time (even if the canon hasn't). One popular hero that won't be able to escape the ageing process, however, is one-man wrecking crew Jack Reacher, who, after three seasons, is thriving on Prime Video as one of the streamer's most popular shows. For the man playing the overly large thorn in the side of drug barons, weapons dealers, and generally bad people, Alan Ritchson isn't getting any younger, which he simply sees as a blessing for the hero he has no plans of parting ways with.

Speaking to Empire about the role that he's effortlessly made his own, Ritchson clocked an important detail about his character in the book series penned by Lee Child. "I think in the first or second book, he mentions Reacher's hair is thinning. I think I cheered out loud!" That simple detail put the star at ease for the character he's done such a great job of bringing to life. "There's no pressure here to like, maintain my youth as we go through this, so I don't care. I'll keep shooting as long as people will have me." What's equally impressive about Ritchson's enthusiasm, however, is just how much he wants to do this gig annually and with an approach that's anything but by the book.