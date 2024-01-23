There's A War Brewing Between New Media And Old Media, And It's Happening On YouTube

If you are under the age of 10, you probably know all about "Skibidi Toilet," the animated YouTube series made by Georgian animator Alexey Gerasimov, better known to his fans as DaFuq!?Boom! If you are over the age of 10, /Film is here to unpack this bizarre — and unexpectedly massive — internet phenomenon.

And make no mistake, "Skibidi Toilet" is massive. The first short video in the series was posted on DaFuq!?Boom!'s YouTube channel in February 2023, and it already has 132 million hits. DaFuq!?Boom! has accrued 37.8 million subscribers, and he has expanded the series into (as of this writing) 69 episodes. His channel has surpassed 65 billion (with a "B") views in total. Those numbers may represent the fastest-growing video series in the history of YouTube. The series has already spawned its own subculture of memes and reaction videos, and one can already buy "Skibidi Toilet" costumes at Walmart.

The name "Skibidi Toilet" comes from the pervasive pop song that is featured in every episode of the series. It's a mashup between the 2007 Timbaland song "Give It To Me" and a Turkish pop song called "Dom Dom Yes Yes" by Biser King. As this music plays, the camera zooms in on a toilet. A human head pops out and, with exaggerated facial features, lip-syncs to "Dom Dom." The video ends when the head lunges toward the viewer, presumably attacking them.

What started as a winking, sarcastic bit of internet-ready absurdist potty humor, however, soon expanded into a bleak and outsize narrative that featured mechanical kaiju, destructive world wars, and the deaths of millions. It may also be, as some have pointed out, a deliberate deconstruction of the state of pop media in the modern age.