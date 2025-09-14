Why Netflix Canceled Arnold Schwarzenegger's Fubar

"FUBAR" starred Arnold Schwarzenegger as Luke Brunner a CIA operative on the verge of retirement and family man who is stunned to discover that his daughter, Emma (Monica Barbaro, who played Joan Baez in "A Complete Unknown" and earned an Oscar nomination for her work), is also working for the same agency. After both learn the truth about each other's secret lives, they also realize they don't really know all that much about each other. But when they're assigned to work together on a dangerous mission, there's plenty of father-daughter bonding to be had alongside the plentiful ass kickery.

Season 2 saw the father-daughter team face off against Carrie-Anne Moss's Greta Nelso, a German spy who was also Luke's ex. Alas, the inclusion of the great Moss, who has some strong action bonafides of her own, wasn't enough to secure the series another renewal. On August 1, 2025, Deadline reported that Netflix had opted not to renew "FUBAR" for a third season, following what the outlet described as a "surprisingly soft return for the series" with its second season.

The fact that fans had to wait more than two years between season 1 and 2 surely didn't help "FUBAR." Season 2 reportedly barely made it into the Top 10 for English-language series in its first few days on the platform, coming in last on the rankings for the period from Thursday through Sunday, and racking up 2.2 million views. Compare that to the roughly 11 million views garnered by the season 1 premiere weekend and you can see just how severe the drop-off was. As Deadline points out, season 2 peaked at number seven on the charts in its first full week, with an average of 3.3 million views, before dropping to number 10 in its third week with 1.8 million views. After that lackluster performance, Netflix seemingly decided against giving the show another chance, and mercilessly canned the whole thing just a few weeks after it also canceled "The Residence" in similarly ruthless fashion.