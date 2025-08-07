Every Naked Gun Movie (And Police Squad!) Ranked

This article contains spoilers for every "Naked Gun" movie (ESPECIALLY "Naked Gun 3" through "Naked Gun 32")

Prior to 1980, Leslie Nielsen would often be associated with more dramatic roles in movies such as "Forbidden Planet" and "The Poseidon Adventure," in addition to a slew of guest spots across every manner of television show. But that all changed when Wisconsin comedy trio David Zucker, Jim Abrahams and Jerry Zucker (otherwise known as ZAZ) cast him as Dr. Rumack in "Airplane" — otherwise celebrated as one of the greatest comedies of all time. Nielsen possessed a sneaky advantage over more traditional comic actors due to his stature as a serious performer who said his lines as if he wasn't trying to get a laugh. The deadpan delivery of, "I am serious, and don't call me Shirley," single-handedly altered the trajectory of Nielsen's career, thrusting him into almost exclusively comic roles across slapstick heavy spoof movies like "Wrongfully Accused," "Spy Hard," and "Dracula: Dead and Loving It."

Nielsen could be an unstoppable comic force with the right creative team guiding him, but in most cases, few could recapture the magic of his work with ZAZ. While "Airplane" may be the more widely celebrated film, it's the "Naked Gun" series that gifted Nielsen with his most memorable character in Frank Drebin. The bumbling detective was a hilarious parody of the straight-laced cop characters, yet Nielsen's spirited performance made Drebin more than an easy caricature. Not even the unfortunate cancellation of "Police Squad!" could end this character's viability, as Drebin's brand of chaos would end up on the big screen with three theatrical-released "Naked Gun" movies. Even after Nielsen's death, the goofy tenor of "The Naked Gun" lives to see another day with the critically acclaimed legacy sequel reboot starring Liam Neeson as Drebin's equally destructive offspring. /Film's Ethan Anderton calls it "one of the funniest movies of the year" in his review.

The issue with most comedy franchises is that they often get it right the first time, with most of their follow-ups showing diminishing returns. With that said, however, it's pretty incredible that the "Naked Gun" series doesn't feature a single bad entry. Every "Naked Gun" is loaded with a tremendous helping of laugh out loud gags that cements it as one of the most consistently funny comedy franchises.

Let's take a closer look by having every "Naked Gun" movie (and "Police Squad!") ranked.