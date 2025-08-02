The Naked Gun Uses Pamela Anderson To Parody A Trashy '90s Classic

One of the best aspects of the way "The Naked Gun" pays homage to "Basic Instinct" is that it subverts expectations. If you heard that the film stars Pamela Anderson as a potential femme fatale and that a "Basic Instinct" parody was involved, you'd expect to see Anderson, so famously a sex symbol from the '90s and '00s, vamping it up, doing a "crossed legs" moment, and so on. None of that turns out to be true, as it isn't sexuality that the film is using to pay homage, but rather character elements. In "Basic Instinct," Catherine is a successful author of crime novels, and one of the ambiguities of the movie is whether she's inspired by true crime in writing her books, or if she's the one actually committing the crimes to inspire and help sell her novels. In "The Naked Gun," Beth is similarly an author of mystery novels, but at no point is she painted as a potential villain. Instead, Beth believes her prowess in writing female protagonists who solve (and prevent) crimes puts her on equal footing with Lt. Frank Drebin Jr. (Liam Neeson), creating some competitive tension between the two that soon blossoms into romantic tension.

Schaffer, Gregor, and Mand make Beth into an amalgam of female noir protagonists, someone who's part femme fatale, part independent detective, and a little morally ambiguous. During the last act of the film, after it's been proven that egomaniacal billionaire Richard Cane (Danny Huston) is behind the murder of Beth's brother as well as a dastardly plot to take over the world, Beth decides to disguise herself as one of her novel's protagonists to get close to Cane and kill him. Sadly, the plot doesn't work because Cane knows she has a gun hidden in her handbag thanks to reading Beth's novel. (She also has several other weapons hidden in extremely unlikely places, too, because this is "The Naked Gun," after all.) The moment completes the film's "Basic Instinct" homage, slyly referencing the fact that all the investigators in that movie needed to do was pay close attention to Catherine's novels instead of becoming distracted by her beauty.

There's a guideline that is passed around in comedy circles, particularly that of improvisational comedy, which is that one should always play to the top of their intelligence. The way Schaffer and company treat the comedy in "The Naked Gun" often follows that guideline. In other words, the movie is being very smart about being very dumb and silly, and the way it treats Beth's character, along with the "Basic Instinct" homage, is a great example of that.