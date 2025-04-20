Wayne Knight Parodied Two Of His Most Memorable Movies On Seinfeld

Back when there were clearer lines of separation between films and television, there was more delineated cross-pollination between the mediums. Nowadays, the concept of a TV star appearing in a major motion picture or a movie star leading the cast of a series is all too common, but during the 1990s, there was still a novelty to the concept. While a slice of pop culture parodying another bit of pop culture has been around ever since there's been multiple mediums of entertainment, such a thing is made that much more entertaining if one or more of the original creators happen to be involved with the parody.

Although the '90s were a time in which TV stars trying to make the leap to films was still difficult (as evident by the disparate experiences of, say, George Clooney and David Caruso), this was less of a problem for character actors. In fact, supporting actors and character actors were practically embraced by filmmakers and casting directors in a lot of ways, not just for their range but for their ability to be recognizable but not so much that it would distract or confuse a general audience.

As such, Wayne Knight was one of the most employed actors of the decade, having come from a theater background as well as a career as a legit private eye, two aspects that contributed to his ability to slide between comedy and drama. The early '90s saw him appear in several controversial and/or popular films, including "JFK" and "Basic Instinct." In 1992, the same year that "Basic Instinct" was released, Knight was cast on the increasingly popular NBC sitcom "Seinfeld" as Jerry Seinfeld's nemesis, the postal employee Newman. Given Knight's success in the role as well as his then-recent turns in two of the most talked-about films ever made, Knight got to be involved in parodying both "JFK" and "Basic Instinct" on "Seinfeld."

