Two Of The World's Best Character Actors Once Worked Together As Private Investigators

At its purest, acting is a wondrous game of make-believe. If you're good enough to make a living at it, you show up to work every day and crawl under the skin of someone foreign from yourself. You could be someone as innocuous as a loving parent or as malicious as a cold-blooded killer. The job requires you to be a master of empathy; you may not like the person you're playing, but you have to understand them well enough to make their desires believable, if not relatable, to your audience. It's a fun, frightening high-wire act, and the deeper you get into it the harder it can be to claw your way out of the character.

This, of course, depends on how you approach the craft. If you're a method-trained actor like Robert DeNiro, you become your character. If, however, you're a practiced fabulist who prefers to play the short game, you can dip in and out of character with little psychic effort. This is where acting becomes indistinguishable from lying. This approach still requires that essential sense of play that all actors possess, but it can be unsettling to the outsider in that there's no emotional buy-in. One moment you're effortlessly enticing a married person into committing adultery, an hour later you're clocking out of character and heading home for the day.

This sounds a bit like being a private investigator, right? Would it surprise you to learn that two of the most talented character actors of the last 30 years once moonlighted in this profession? Maybe not, but you're going to be knocked sideways when you find out which actors thrived in this industry.