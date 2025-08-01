The Best Joke In The Naked Gun Is A Deranged Take On A Holiday (And Horror) Classic
This article contains spoilers for "The Naked Gun."
I've watched the original "Naked Gun" trilogy more times than I can count. Leslie Nielsen as the bumbling police detective Frank Drebin is by far the actor's greatest comedic role, and one whose deadpan delivery rarely fails to make me laugh. Nielsen's absence, as well as zero input from David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (otherwise known as ZAZ), always gave me pause whenever hearing word of a reboot on the horizon. As of this week, however, it brings me so much joy to know I can add Akiva Schaffer's exuberantly silly legacy sequel to the roster. /Film's Ethan Anderton gave "The Naked Gun" a glowing review as the funniest movie of the year, and I couldn't agree more.
Lonely Island alum Schaffer, along with producer Seth MacFarlane and co-writers Dan Gregor & Doug Mand, honor the spirit of ZAZ's zany sense of humor, while making their "Naked Gun" feel like a breath of fresh air. If I wasn't already sold by the teaser trailer's brilliant O.J. Simpson joke (one of many genius decisions on behalf of this film's marketing department), then Kevin Durand's villainous henchman stealing a literal P.L.O.T. Device in a "Dark Knight"-inspired heist opening had me locked in. Liam Neeson was the best possible casting choice to play Frank Drebin Jr., as the character shares his father's lack of self-awareness, albeit through the prism of his gruff action movie persona. But while Neeson ensures a lot of good laughs on his own terms, some of the film's strongest moments are when he shares the screen with Pamela Anderson.
Neeson and Anderson are supposedly dating after having worked together on "The Naked Gun," and it shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone who's seen the film. They make an adorable screen pair that are having so much fun being silly in one another's presence, especially in a hilarious sequence that takes the shadowy innuendos of "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me" to a whole new extreme. Anderson's Beth Davenport, a more lighthearted spoof on Sharon Stone's femme fatale from "Basic Instinct," mines some huge laughs in her attempt to get closer to Drebin Jr.'s heart — and turkey.
For as much as the "Naked Gun" movies are about laughing at a walking disaster like Drebin, the romantic pulse at the center of them has always been one of their most critical components. In the '88 film, there's a hilarious montage of Nielsen's Drebin going on a bunch of romantic escapades with Priscilla Presley's Jane Spencer in which they knock couples over at the beach, squirt one another with hot dog condiments, and guffaw as they walk out of Oliver Stone's harrowing war drama "Platoon." Schaffer's "Naked Gun" gives Neeson and Anderson their own courtship montage, but takes it to an even more absurd degree.
Incantations, threesomes, and a killer snowman
About halfway through "The Naked Gun," Drebin Jr. and Beth take a little excursion to a wintery getaway called Snowman's Cottage. Set to the tune of Starship's "Nothing's Gonna Stop Us Now," the couple does everything expected of lovebirds in the early stages of their relationship. If you've never been gifted a katana during the first vacation, you're missing out. They even build a snowman together, but things take a hilariously unexpected turn when Beth pulls out a book of spells and incantations. The pair sit around a summoning circle to manifest their "Frosty the Snowman" fantasy, and sure enough, he walks right on in.
Drebin Jr. and Beth's childlike amusement for his chilly resurrection almost immediately reveals itself as something much kinkier, with the couple engaging in a PG-13 ménage à trois with the snowman. Neeson even drizzles the snowman's arm with snow cone syrup and licks it off as if it's a hot summer day. But alas, there are only so many ways you can screw a snowman, so he starts becoming visibly disappointed for being left out of their amorous activities. Little did I know I'd only have to wait just a few more moments until the horror movie shoe dropped. Folks, I can't tell you how hard I laughed when the song slowly drones out as it pans up to the angry snowman watching them in the hot tub, where Lorne Balfe's score takes on a much more sinister cadence.
For a brief moment, "The Naked Gun" becomes a hilarious horror movie spoof as the snowman chases Drebin Jr. and Beth around the cottage with a Glock. Just when it appears that the bumbling detective is done for, Anderson pulls a sneak attack and decapitates their magical third wheel with the katana she was gifted earlier. The Starship song kicks back in, and the happy couple gets right back to their amorous activities. This is what happens when you invite a lusty snowman to join in and leave him behind. They probably would have been fine if they had read "If You Give a Snowman a Soul" beforehand.
This entire cabin sequence is a great example of why "The Naked Gun" succeeds. Rather than retreading the same beats as the '88 film, Schaffer ports over the kind of joke you'd expect to see in a Lonely Island digital short that still somehow fits in line with the ZAZ school of playing something so ridiculously dumb completely straight. You get a lot of great sight gags, with the sequence being relatively wordless, which also proves they possess a strong bond and will look out for one another in dangerous situations. In some ways, the snowman twist also plays like a pseudo-reimagining of a cult holiday horror movie.
The Naked Gun evokes Jack Frost
One of the biggest reasons why I love horror movies is that the genre has its ardent defenders, even when it comes to low-budget shlock. Direct-to-video movies may not have a lot of money to work with, but they've got the spirit to get it made, as is the case with 1997's "Jack Frost." No, we're not talking about the inadvertently creepy Michael Keaton family flick of the same name from a year later. We're talking about the Michael Cooney-directed cult horror comedy that features a mutant snowman going on a rampage.
The similarities between the two deadly snowmen don't lie so much in their origins or motives. In Cooney's film, the titular slasher is a convicted serial killer named Jack Frost (Scott MacDonald) who ends up colliding with a truck loaded with hazardous chemicals during the wintertime and emerges on the other side as a mutant snowman. It's pretty much a pale imitation of the killer's soul being transferred inside an unexpected vessel plot that Brad Dourif perfected with the "Child's Play" series. There's also the matter of "Jack Frost" being a real slog that feels pretty icky at times, notably with a distasteful assault scene involving Shannon Elizabeth in a shower. Where the similarities lie between the two films, however, is in how the snowmen are presented.
Jack Frost is a creation of special effects artist (and director of "The Guyver") Screaming Mad George that doesn't really resemble moving snow. It's portrayed as either stilted foam or someone in a flexible puppeteering costume. "The Naked Gun" opted to go with a slightly similar approach, with Schaffer and producer Erica Huggins wanting to avoid CG by going practical. Considering they had significantly more money to work with, "The Naked Gun" opted to reach out to none other than The Jim Henson Creature Shop to get their threesome-ousted snowman made. According to the film's press notes, Schaffer's 4 a.m. fever dream manifested in the form of Henson puppeteers Lindsey Briggs and Chris Hayes constructing/operating a giant felt costume with animatronic eyebrows. Credit also needs to be given to the folks at Innovative Workshop who made the foam visage of the snowman that Neeson and Anderson built at the top of the montage.
By comedy logic, you'd expect the snowman to use his carrot as a weapon, but it's so much funnier to watch an Academy Award-nominated actor fearing for his life from a puppet charging at him with a loaded gun.
"The Naked Gun" is now playing in theaters nationwide.