The Naked Gun Popcorn Bucket Directly References The Original Film's Best Joke

I've seen "The Naked Gun" more times than I could feasibly count, to the point that I have many of its jokes committed to memory. Having to single out the best gags in a David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker flick seems like a Herculean task, but one of the most memorable bits is when Det. Frank Drebin (Leslie Nielsen) meets Jane Spencer (Priscilla Presley) for the first time. The secretary walks up a ladder, which prompts Frank to tell her "nice beaver" in a casual tone while appearing to look up her skirt. Jane responds rather hilariously with "thank you, I just had it stuffed," before passing down a literal stuffed beaver to the bumbling detective below.

Other popcorn buckets have attempted to push the limits of decency, but this one lets the innuendo speak for itself. It got a good laugh out of me this morning, and that's not nothing. But now it has my mind scrambling as to how it ties into the new "Naked Gun." The only conclusion I can make is that the stuffed beaver from the '89 film will somehow appear in the film as a gag centered on legacy sequels revering an object from past installments. I can already envision Liam Neeson dusting it off while looking through his dad's stuff as if it were Luke Skywalker's lightsaber.

The marketing team for the new "Naked Gun" has been on fire with its promotional material, with the O.J. Simpsons joke selling me on the whole affair. If this movie is successful, it could pave a triumphant return of goofy comedies getting wide release in movie theaters again. They're so few and far between on account of most of them being relegated to streaming services these days, and that's a shame because the Coolidge Corner recently showed a 35mm print of "Jackass: The Movie" and I can't tell you how much catharsis came from a full auditorium of people laughing at pure dumb nonsense. "The Naked Gun" (2025) has the power to do the same.

The beaver popcorn bucket will unite the masses. Even better is once the movie's over, there's a great alternate use for it. Sure, you can eat out of it in the comfort of your own home, but in my eyes, the collectible has even greater potential for repertory screenings of one of the funniest comedies ever made: "Hundreds of Beavers." If we get enough people to buy these beavers and bring them to a showing en masse, the prophecy will be fulfilled.

"The Naked Gun" is set to hit theaters nationwide on August 1, 2025.