One Spider-Man: No Way Home Scene Was Changed Thanks To Reddit

"Spider-Man: No Way Home" is exactly the kind of movie Marvel Studios should be making. An event film that brought swathes of both fans and the general public into the multiplex is precisely what the company needs following its protracted struggles, which have seen the Marvel Cinematic Universe go from the biggest blockbuster franchise in the world to a flailing property that can't quite seem to recapture the attention it once commanded. When 2024's "Deadpool & Wolverine" obliterated the box office, it seemed the MCU still had some life left in it. But several middling theatrical releases and yet more dull Disney+ streaming series later, and the future of the franchise has once again been thrown into question.

2021's "Spider-Man: No Way Home," however, represented everything Marvel Studios should be doing now. The film brought back a slew of fan-favorite characters from movies and TV shows past, including Willem Dafoe's Norman Osborne/Green Goblin and Charlie Cox's Matt Murdock/Daredevil. More importantly, it brought back Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield's Peter Parker/Spider-Men, producing so much buzz prior to the film's release that its box office domination was never in doubt. Of course, it helped that fans weren't quite sure these two beloved web-slingers were actually appearing in the movie. After leaked footage seemed to confirm Garfield's return, Marvel and Garfield played it off as fake, denying his return in "No Way Home." As such, fans were forced to turn out just to know for sure whether he and Maguire were back on the big screen, making for gargantuan box office profits that saw "No Way Home" bring in close to $2 billion worldwide. Everybody who watched the film now has a memory of being in the theater when Garfield and Maguire stepped through their respective portals into Ned Leeds' (Jacob Batalon) apartment to effusive cheers from the audience.

It couldn't have been a more perfectly planned and executed moment for the movie and the MCU as a whole. While audience capture is rarely a good thing for creativity, in this case pandering to audience expectations resulted in one of the most entertaining and successful installments in a franchise. But it seems this particular moment wasn't just about pandering to fans by bringing back two esteemed Marvel vets. In fact, a big part of making this crucial moment work came from director Jon Watts' desire to go against fan expectations.