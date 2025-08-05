Star Trek's 10 Best Borg Stories Ranked

The "Star Trek" universe knows that resistance is futile when it comes to a good Borg story. At times, the Borg have been considered the best "Star Trek" villains, thanks to their ominous presence that comes from emotionless expressions and a collective energy that makes them larger than life. The Borg pursue perfection by absorbing others into their collective, and they even destroy injured Borg in order to ditch imperfections.

A species destroying itself offers a horror element that plays well into the dramatic tone of "Star Trek: The Next Generation," which is the "Star Trek" series that introduces this standout villain. They become a moderately consistent presence in future series, especially "Star Trek: Voyager," which focuses on how a longtime Borg navigates Starfleet life. The Borg's consistent resurgence may feel like an attempt to recycle old material, but that is not the case since each story offers new nuggets that help us understand their mission and their fears.

Their constant evolution is why we're still intrigued by the Borg more than 30 years after their first appearance. That's why we're taking a look at the Borg's 10 best "Star Trek" stories and ranking the ones that assimilated our hearts and minds.