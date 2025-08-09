The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences has done lots of good for the movie industry, as both a business and an art form. Most notably, since the first ceremony in 1929, they annually honor a crop of the year's best films with the Academy Awards, colloquially known as the Oscars. These awards are often wonderful barometers of cinematic quality, drawing audiences toward films they might've otherwise never seen. But sometimes — or, depending on your point of view, quite often — the Academy gets it wrong. They ignore what's obviously the superior film of the year in favor of something milquetoast, suspect, or otherwise overrated.

Some of these notable films, whose wins almost immediately received cultural asterisks, include "Green Book," "Crash," and "Driving Miss Daisy." But others still need a touch of critical drubbing, and today is the day to humble these disproportionately honored flicks. With all this in mind, let's open the envelope for some hot takes as we discuss the 15 most overrated Oscar-winning movies of all time.