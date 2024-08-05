The Marlon Brando Movie With A Near-Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Score

In László Benedek's 1953 crime drama "The Wild One," a young woman dancing with a member of the Black Rebels Motorcycle Club asks their leader, the pouty-lipped Johnny (Marlon Brando), what he's rebelling against, to which Johnny replies, unsmiling, "Whaddya got?" The most famous line of Brando's career up there with "I'm gonna make him an offer he can't refuse," it also might as well have been a mission statement for the notoriously temperamental, wild card actor.

Brando's career trajectory reflected his disposition. Where the 1950s saw him collecting accolades and awards left and right, the actor's ill-reputable conduct overshadowed practically everything he did onscreen in the decade that came after. It wasn't until the '70s that Brando's legacy as a screen icon was restored, even as he continued to try and sabotage himself with his unpredictable behavior and seeming apathy towards many of the films he worked on. His antics notwithstanding, the man's oeuvre is littered with incredible works of art, spanning the gamut from Elia Kazan's volatile "A Streetcar Named Desire" film adaptation to Francis Ford Coppola's mobster masterpiece "The Godfather" and the grandpappy of the modern blockbuster, Richard Donner's "Superman."

Even Brando's misses tended to be historic, as was the case with the car-crash-in-motion that was John Frankenheimer's doomed H.G. Wells re-imagining, "The Island of Dr. Moreau."

As you've probably gathered, "Dr. Moreau" is not the Brando film with a near-perfect score on Rotten Tomatoes, nor is it Arthur Penn's "The Missouri Breaks" (the "Bonnie and Clyde" director's mostly-forgotten 1976 revisionist Western pairing Brando against Jack Nicholson). The real culprit is the Best Picture winner that netted Brando his first-ever Oscar for acting — a victory that, in no small amount, can be credited to his delivery of one of the most emotionally-naked monologues ever put to screen.