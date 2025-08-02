The Naked Gun Gives The Only Surviving Main Franchise Cast Member A Quick Cameo

One of the most important comedic players in the original "Naked Gun" trilogy is Priscilla Presley as Jane Spencer, the romantic partner of Nielsen's Drebin. All signs pointed to her absence in Schaffer's film due to a 2022 interview from The Standard in which the actress indicated that she had no interest in making an appearance in the reboot. "Maybe it will come across great, but I wouldn't be a part of it," says Presley. Considering the new film revolves around Jane and Frank's son, it didn't at all surprise me when Drebin Jr. shared a brief conversation with his mother on the phone. It's a small moment during his blunders investigating the Bengal Club looking for evidence of Eden Tech's wrongdoing. You never get to see or hear her, and I thought that would be that.

Drebin Jr. predictably makes a huge scene at the WWFC fight in the film's climax, as he finds himself trapped inside a pair of descending New Year's Eve balls with his entire butt hanging out on live television. With the sporting event being broadcast around the world, everyone at home gets a good shot of the police detective flailing around. Among the sea of horrified reactions is Presley, who indeed reprises her role in a blink-and-you-miss-it cameo that shows that Jane is still out there. Nielsen's Drebin is technically in the film, albeit in a much funnier way, as an owl that helps his son save the day.

It appears that Presley was able to work something out in order to make her guest spot transpire — even if she doesn't exactly get any lines of dialogue. Needless to say, it's pretty cool that she changed her mind and decided to participate. Presley is a divine and underrated comic actress who's arguably just as important to the "Naked Gun" trilogy as Nielsen is. Her performance carries a similar cadence of being funny without trying to let people know you're trying to be funny. Presley's screen presence came about so naturally when playing opposite Nielsen, with their screen relationship acting as the beating heart of these incredibly goofy spoof movies.

The relationship between Drebin and Jane is one of the few narrative throughlines throughout the first three films. "The Naked Gun" shows their courtship with Jane as an informant who falls for her mark, followed by "The Naked Gun 2 ½" acting as a "Before Sunset" reunion that sees the pair rekindling their love affair after years of being away from one another. "The Naked Gun 33 ⅓" puts their marriage through the grinder before bringing them back together after a chaotic climax at the Academy Awards. In a perfect world, Presley and Nielsen would have built upon their incredible chemistry with a bunch of starring vehicles in which they play up an absurdist twist on the William Powell and Myrna Loy screen courtship.

Needless to say, Schaffer's "Naked Gun" keeps the spirit of the screen couple alive with the delightful pairing of Neeson and Anderson. Time will tell if Presley's cameo is just a one-off or she'll make another appearance in a potential sequel, but for now, it was just great to see her in a movie again.

"The Naked Gun" is now playing in theaters nationwide.