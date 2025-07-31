The Naked Gun's Credits Are Loaded With Secret Jokes – Here's What To Look For
This article contains major spoilers for "The Naked Gun."
In addition to spoofing classic movies and TV shows with silly slapstick gags and meta jokes in films like "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun" franchise, the filmmaking trio of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (also known as ZAZ) also brought another trademark bit to their feature films.
In recent years, credits have drummed up more attention because of the increased likelihood of seeing credits scenes, mostly thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (though credits scenes were around long before Marvel Studios). However, fans of ZAZ comedy productions know that the scrolling text giving credit to everyone who worked on the film was also another opportunity to squeeze in some last-minute jokes for people to chuckle at.
For example, the closing credits for "Airplane!" include the usual crew positions like First Assistant Director and Best Boy, but right under the latter is a credit for "Worst Boy: Adolf Hitler." Elsewhere, Charles Dickens is listed as the author of "A Tale of Two Cities" for no good reason. In "The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!," in addition to listing extras by the line they said during the movie, the credits contain this little gem, "In Case of Tornado: Southwest Corner of Basement." And the sequel, "Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear" credits Phil Elberg with being a Loaded Film after the usual credit of Film Loader, while also providing a bit of information: "What the hell is a grip? Person Responsible for Maintenance and Adjustment to Equipment on the Set."
Well, I'm pleased to report that Akiva Shaffer's 2025 outstanding franchise reboot of "The Naked Gun" keeps the tradition alive. Following the credits scene that takes a cue from the classic "Police Squad!" TV series that inspired "The Naked Gun" film franchise, the credits are again full of little text bits that you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for.
The Naked Gun's credits keep the jokes going in the scrolling text
If you haven't seen "The Naked Gun" yet, and you'd rather find out about these jokes yourself, then we encourage you to head out to the theater to scope them out yourself. However, if you saw "The Naked Gun" and you didn't stick around through the credits, here are some of the finer points that you missed (and we're probably missing a handful).
After listing who the Tool Person was on set, we see that the Tool Non-Person was Buzz Saw. Meanwhile, the On-Set Dressing included French, Italian, and other assorted salad dressings, and the credits for Grips also included Tennis Grips such as Eastern, Continental, and Full Western.
Elsewhere, there's a call for Produce Assistance – Aisle 12, as well as a credit for the Netflix password, which is just a jumble of letters, numbers, and symbols. Shame we don't know the username for that one, or we'd totally be stealing it.
But the biggest one that you definitely won't miss is a full-on eye chart test like you'd see during an eye exam. If you can read the very bottom, you are congratulated for not needing glasses.
If this is your first time hearing about this amusing practice, you'd do well to go back to the films of ZAZ and see all the jokes you've been missing out on. Plus, if you stick around for all of "The Naked Gun" reboot's credits, you'll be rewarded with a post-credits scene with one of the movie's surprisingly few cameos.
"The Naked Gun" is playing in theaters now.