The Naked Gun's Credits Are Loaded With Secret Jokes – Here's What To Look For

This article contains major spoilers for "The Naked Gun."

In addition to spoofing classic movies and TV shows with silly slapstick gags and meta jokes in films like "Airplane!" and "The Naked Gun" franchise, the filmmaking trio of David Zucker, Jim Abrahams, and Jerry Zucker (also known as ZAZ) also brought another trademark bit to their feature films.

In recent years, credits have drummed up more attention because of the increased likelihood of seeing credits scenes, mostly thanks to the Marvel Cinematic Universe (though credits scenes were around long before Marvel Studios). However, fans of ZAZ comedy productions know that the scrolling text giving credit to everyone who worked on the film was also another opportunity to squeeze in some last-minute jokes for people to chuckle at.

For example, the closing credits for "Airplane!" include the usual crew positions like First Assistant Director and Best Boy, but right under the latter is a credit for "Worst Boy: Adolf Hitler." Elsewhere, Charles Dickens is listed as the author of "A Tale of Two Cities" for no good reason. In "The Naked Gun: From The Files of Police Squad!," in addition to listing extras by the line they said during the movie, the credits contain this little gem, "In Case of Tornado: Southwest Corner of Basement." And the sequel, "Naked Gun 2 1/2: The Smell of Fear" credits Phil Elberg with being a Loaded Film after the usual credit of Film Loader, while also providing a bit of information: "What the hell is a grip? Person Responsible for Maintenance and Adjustment to Equipment on the Set."

Well, I'm pleased to report that Akiva Shaffer's 2025 outstanding franchise reboot of "The Naked Gun" keeps the tradition alive. Following the credits scene that takes a cue from the classic "Police Squad!" TV series that inspired "The Naked Gun" film franchise, the credits are again full of little text bits that you'll want to keep your eyes peeled for.