How Original Naked Gun Star Leslie Nielsen Appears In The 2025 Reboot (Kind Of)

Schaffer's "The Naked Gun" isn't a parody of a particular movie per se, but is instead a general parody of action movies as we've known them for the last decade or so. This is in keeping with how the original "Naked Gun" trilogy approached its parody. Where the early movies of co-directors Jim Abrahams, David Zucker, and Jerry Zucker were much more focused in their satire ("Airplane!" taking shots at the "Airport" films and "Zero Hour," for instance) "The Naked Gun" continued the more general focus begun by its initial incarnation as the short-lived TV show "Police Squad!" which was to parody cop shows and movies in a general fashion. As such, while there are deliberate send-ups of things like the "Mission: Impossible" films and even "Basic Instinct" in "Naked Gun" 2025, there's a broad range of elements and tropes that the film satirizes.

Yet while "The Naked Gun" isn't a targeted parody of legacy sequels in the way that, for example, "The Lego Movie" satirizes blockbuster movie structure, it still pokes fun at a particular trope of theirs. Namely, the idea of a legacy character passing the torch, something which Drebin Jr. openly hopes for while kneeling in front of his father's shrine at the "Hall of Legends" in Police Squad headquarters (which is the only time the image of Leslie Nielsen as Drebin is actually seen in the film). Asking if his late father could give him a sign that he was proud of his son, Drebin Jr. suggests he could put an owl in his path, which is what actually happens toward the end of the movie. Drebin Jr. turns out to be even luckier, as it's revealed that this owl isn't just a sign sent from Drebin Sr., but it actually is him, reincarnated to help his son defeat the dastardly Richard Cane (Danny Huston).

So, father gives son a ride on his mighty wings during the climactic chase, and Drebin Jr. can separate Cane from his getaway bike thanks to his owl papa pooping in the villain's face. It's Schaffer and company's subtle, loving poke in the eye at legacy sequels that climax with the old and new characters teaming up against the bad guys. It's as good an example as any of how this film clearly respects the originals without slavishly being devoted to them. Even the blink-and-you'll-miss-it appearance of Drebin Jr.'s mother, Jane (Priscilla Presley), is set up with an earlier moment of Drebin talking with his mom offscreen. Clearly, Schaffer prefers cleverness to fan service.