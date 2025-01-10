Alien: Romulus Director 'Fixed' The Movie's Most Controversial Element In Home Release

After the original "Alien" in 1979, every subsequent film seems to have featured certain elements that immediately resulted in backlash among audiences. James Cameron's sequel was criticized for stripping away the horror and replacing it with dumbed-down action, while "Alien 3" represented fan discontentment on a grand scale by killing off beloved heroes Newt and Hicks ... before doing the same with its own leading lady, Ripley. (The less we say about "Alien: Resurrection," a movie I actually have a lot of fun with, the better.) Both of Ridley Scott's prequel films rubbed many viewers the wrong way, despite gaining more and more appreciators over the years, but it's safe to say that last year's "Alien: Romulus" was meant as a much-needed return to form.

In many ways, it did exactly that — perhaps a little too well, as /Film's Chris Evangelista wrote about in his review — but it also continued the franchise's grand tradition of alienating (pun most definitely intended) audiences with another divisive creative choice.

This time around, it had to do with the spoilery twist roughly halfway through "Alien: Romulus" where our new protagonists discover a very familiar face aboard the derelict space station Romulus. Meet Rook, a newer model of synthetic being still bearing the same face as the late, great Ian Holm, who memorably portrayed Ash all those years ago. Although not exactly the same character, that same ol' Weyland-Yutani malevolence remained hardwired in his system. But the scene didn't come without all sorts of controversy, with fans crying foul at the sketchy-looking visual effects work, along with the entire idea of digitally recreating yet another dead actor. For the home release, however, director Fede Álvarez is claiming that he's "fixed" the issue ... but that doesn't tell the whole story.