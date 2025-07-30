Why AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is Ending After Four Seasons – Was It Canceled?

It's the end of one journey and, perhaps, the start of another. AMC has confirmed that "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" is coming to an end. The show, which features Norman Reedus as the titular Daryl Dixon, has been renewed for a fourth and final season, per Deadline. But "final" is the key word there, as it will bring "The Walking Dead" spin-off to a close.

The news comes ahead of the release of season 3, which premieres this fall. A new trailer for the upcoming season dropped during SDCC 2025, which you can check out below. "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" picked up with the character in France following the conclusion of the main series, which went off the air in 2022 after 11 seasons and 177 episodes. Fan-favorite Reedus was tasked to lead a spin-off, which took the zombie action to Europe.

Melissa McBride, who played Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead," joined the spin-off in season 2. She'll be back for season 3 and season 4. While details are still largely under wraps (mostly because season 3 hasn't even aired yet), season 4 will take the action to Spain. Production is set to begin in August. In a statement, Reedus had this to say about the show's forthcoming conclusion: