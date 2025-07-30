Why AMC's The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon Is Ending After Four Seasons – Was It Canceled?
It's the end of one journey and, perhaps, the start of another. AMC has confirmed that "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" is coming to an end. The show, which features Norman Reedus as the titular Daryl Dixon, has been renewed for a fourth and final season, per Deadline. But "final" is the key word there, as it will bring "The Walking Dead" spin-off to a close.
The news comes ahead of the release of season 3, which premieres this fall. A new trailer for the upcoming season dropped during SDCC 2025, which you can check out below. "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" picked up with the character in France following the conclusion of the main series, which went off the air in 2022 after 11 seasons and 177 episodes. Fan-favorite Reedus was tasked to lead a spin-off, which took the zombie action to Europe.
Melissa McBride, who played Carol Peletier in "The Walking Dead," joined the spin-off in season 2. She'll be back for season 3 and season 4. While details are still largely under wraps (mostly because season 3 hasn't even aired yet), season 4 will take the action to Spain. Production is set to begin in August. In a statement, Reedus had this to say about the show's forthcoming conclusion:
"Daryl Dixon has been an incredible journey. I thank each and every fan who has joined us on this ride. It's been a privilege to build this story for these characters, and we have so much gratitude for how it's been embraced. Your love and support have made every moment worth it. This finale isn't just an ending; it's a celebration of what we've all shared together. Keep carrying that love forward – Daryl's journey is far from over."
The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon is ending on its own terms
"It has been the thrill of a lifetime to shoot this part of Daryl and Carol's adventure together in Europe and I keep coming back for more of these two characters," McBride added. "There is still so much story left to tell and so much for the fans to look forward to. I'm going to revel in the moments as they come and am excited for the fans to see what we have been working on in these incredible locations."
As for whether or not the show was canceled? That might not be a fair way to put it. "Walking Dead: World Beyond" ended after just two seasons not because it was bad or canceled, but because that was how the series was planned to conclude from the beginning. In this case, it appears all involved believe "Daryl Dixon" has run its course. To that end, showrunner David Zabel had this to say about it:
"After much conversation, three weeks ago, we started rolling on season 4. It will be a super-sized season. We will make eight episodes, which is very cool...and it will really allow us to complete the story of Daryl and Carol in Spain, and it will be very emotional and powerful. It will also complete this part of the characters' journey, the European adventure, and so, it's the last season of this iteration of the show. And then, what lies beyond that for these characters, we will see. I'm sure there's plenty, and we're always talking about it, but it'll be the fourth and final season."
"The Walking Dead" has become a full universe of shows, not just one TV series anymore. There's also the Negan and Maggie spin-off "Dead City," the Rick and Michonne miniseries "The Ones Who Live," and the short-lived anthology "Tales of the Walking Dead." It doesn't seem like AMC wants to get out of the zombie business entirely, which opens up questions about the future.
What's next for Daryl and Carol in The Walking Dead universe?
Every one of the statements tied to "Daryl Dixon" ending reads like there will be some sort of continuation. Reedus practically promises that the character's journey is "far from over." That's in part because there are two seasons of the show left, but it also could mean another show will be given the greenlight by AMC.
"Whatever awaits these two beloved characters, we know The Walking Dead Universe is a timeless franchise that holds endless possibilities for story and characters new and old," added Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios for AMC Networks, only further fueling the notion that Daryl and Carol could return elsewhere. Who knows? At one point, "The Walking Dead" was going to get a trilogy of theatrical movies. Maybe a Daryl and Carol streaming movie?
On the other hand, Reedus has now appeared in nearly 200 episodes of "Walking Dead" television across the last 15 years. It's entirely possible he's ready to move on. Reedus recently appeared in the "John Wick" spin-off "Ballerina." Perhaps he's ready to double down on a movie career. For now, we'll have to wait and see how it all shakes out. In the meantime, here's the synopsis for the show's upcoming third season:
[Season 3] tracks Carol and Daryl as they continue their journey towards home and the ones they love. As they struggle to find their way back, the path takes them farther astray, leading them through distant lands with ever-changing and unfamiliar conditions as they witness the various effects of the Walker apocalypse."
"The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" season 3 premieres September 7, 2025 on AMC and AMC+.