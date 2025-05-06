The Only Original The Walking Dead Characters Still Alive Today

Melissa McBride's Carol Peletier goes through more than almost anyone else in the property, which makes her survival from the beginning of "The Walking Dead" to the sprawling, spin-off-y franchise's present that much more impressive. She starts out the show as a fairly frail and passive figure before growing steadily stronger as the series progresses, ultimately reaching the threshold of becoming the hardened survivor fans know and love. Come season 5, she utterly wrecks the deadly cannibals of the Terminus community, thus cementing her place as one of the show's most hardcore characters.

Carol's ability to hide behind a harmless housewife facade when needs be, coupled with her capacity for the kind of extreme violence even the likes of Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) might raise an eyebrow at, make her a compelling presence. Even at her lowest, she remains deeply relatable thanks to McBride's nuanced performance, which makes clear that the most hardened version of Carol still isn't above worrying about losing her humanity. The other reason she's remained such a prominent player is her deep bond with another crucial individual who's lost loved ones: Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus).

Indeed, Carol and Daryl have become one of the great platonic friendships in fiction. They're two best friends with zero romantic interest in each other, and their dauntless support of each other is one of the biggest beating hearts of the franchise. Carol has gone to many places, but the one she arguably truly belongs in is her current spot as the co-protagonist of the spin-off show "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon" ... which, fittingly enough, assumed the title "The Walking Dead: Daryl Dixon — The Book of Carol" for its 2024-25 sophomore season.

