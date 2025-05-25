This Explosive The Walking Dead Episode Is Also Norman Reedus' Favorite

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

There are few shows in the modern era — particularly scripted cable dramas — that can compete with "The Walking Dead," at least in terms of longevity. Based on Robert Kirkman's Image Comics series of the same name, AMC's prestige zombie drama lasted a full 11 seasons, airing 177 episodes. It also generated multiple spin-offs, with the universe going strong to this day. And of those nearly 200 episodes, Norman Reedus does, in fact, have a clear favorite.

Advertisement

Reedus, who played the fan-favorite Daryl Dixon, appeared in almost every episode of the show and was one of the few original "Walking Dead" cast members whose character made it out of season 11 alive. Speaking with Entertainment Weekly in 2022 about his favorite moment from his time as Daryl as the series was coming to an end, the actor singled out the episode "What Comes After" from season 9. "When Rick blew up on the bridge, that scene was extra special to me," Reedus said at the time.

"What Comes After," for context, is the episode that saw Andrew Lincoln's Rick Grimes leave "The Walking Dead" after having served as the show's anchor for its entire run up to that point. It was an emotional chapter for both viewers and the show's cast. Speaking to that, Reedus explained that some things were actually changed during production on the episode to highlight those emotions:

Advertisement