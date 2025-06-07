Ballerina Brings In The Walking Dead's Biggest Star For A Key Subplot

This article contains spoilers for "Ballerina."

After more than a decade of adventures with the world's most skilled assassin, the "John Wick" franchise is finally moving beyond Mr. Wick and Keanu Reeves. Lionsgate has released "Ballerina," aka "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina," the first spin-off in the larger John Wick Cinematic Universe. (The JWCU is not an official name by Lionsgate, but that's clearly what they're looking to do here.) While Reeves does appear in the film as John Wick, the movie is mostly centered on a new protagonist, Eve Macarro, played by Ana de Armas.

As anyone who has ever seen any of the "John Wick" movies can surely tell you, these movies are practically overflowing with interesting supporting characters, and director Len Wiseman very much keeps that tradition alive with "Ballerina." One such character that Eve comes across on her journey of revenge is Daniel Pine, played by none other than Daryl Dixon Himself, "The Walking Dead" star Norman Reedus.

The film itself centers on Eve, a ballerina-turned-assassin member of the Ruska Roma who we first met briefly in "John Wick: Chapter 3 — Parabellum," who is seeking revenge for her father's death, which happened at the hands of a mysterious cult of killers years earlier. Despite The Director (Anjelica Huston) advising her not to pursue any action, Eve sets out to find her father's killers after carrying out a contract and finding a familiar mark on the wrist of one of the men she killed.

That's where Reedus and his character Daniel come into play. Advised by Winston (Ian McShane), Eve travels to The Continental in Prague to see about a man who was part of this cult. Daniel is trying to escape the cult alongside his young daughter Ella (Ava Joyce McCarthy), and this is when we get to see Reedus kick ass.