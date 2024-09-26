The Ballerina Trailer Raises One Major Question About The John Wick Timeline

The "Ballerina" trailer actually gives us some clues about the timeline. In the trailer, we see de Armas' character performing ballet on a stage. Later, she watches from the shadows as John Wick descends a staircase. Walking alongside him is none other than Anjelica Huston. Fans of the "John Wick" series will recognize this as part of a scene that takes place in "John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum." In that film, John Wick travels to a theater to meet with Huston's character, known as the Director. During the course of that scene, we see a heavily-tattooed ballerina performing on a stage. The implication here is that the tattooed ballerina we saw in that film is de Armas' character. (Side-note: the ballerina character was played by Unity Phelan in "John Wick: Chapter 3," but it's understandable that the filmmakers would want to recast the role with a bigger star like Ana de Armas for this spin-off film).

So it's clear that at least one scene in "Ballerina" takes place during the events of "John Wick: Chapter 3." What about the rest of the movie? Well, that's a little murky. If you'll recall, "John Wick: Chapter 3" ends with John being shot by Ian McShane's Winston (who also appears in "Ballerina") and falling off a roof. He's taken to the underground lair of The Bowery King, played by Laurence Fishburne, to recuperate. In the beginning of "John Wick: Chapter 4," John has healed from his wounds and heads off from New York City to Morocco on his quest for revenge. Now, this is just a wild stab in the dark, but if I had to guess, I'd say the scene at the end of the "Ballerina" trailer, where de Armas' Eve talks with John Wick, takes place at some point during John's time in NYC before he jets off to Morocco. But again, that's just a guess. It could be set anywhere! And that's assuming the scene even plays out in the final film as it does in the trailer — this could all be a case of deceptive editing.

We'll know more when "From the World of John Wick: Ballerina" (ugh, that title) shoots its way into theaters on June 6, 2025.