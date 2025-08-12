Why Paramount+ Canceled Happy Face

If you're wondering why streaming services keep canceling shows early, much of it has to do with the way streaming works as opposed to traditional TV. Whereas ratings very much drive linear TV, streaming platforms are all about subscriber numbers and keeping existing users signed up. The companies also have an easier time canceling shows as they don't have rigid schedules to adhere to, unlike traditional TV networks which need to constantly fill time slots. As such, it's not such a big deal for streamers to pull the plug on series if they're not performing well right out of the gate.

In the case of "Happy Face," it seems the show didn't perform well initially, then continued to play to a general lack of interest, pretty much securing its cancellation from the off. The season 1 finale aired May 1, 2025, and while it certainly wrapped up the story well enough, it also made sure to leave things open for a second season. But with no word from Paramount+ on whether the series would return, things weren't looking good.

Almost two months later, in late July, Deadline reported that the streamer had chosen not to renew the series. While there was no official explanation (as is so often the case) Deadline did note that "Happy Face" had failed to cause much of a stir during its run, never once breaking into the Nielsen Streaming Originals Top 10 and generally seeming to fly under everyone's radar. The show was also somewhat of a gamble in the sense that it wasn't part of an existing TV franchise, which in the age of regurgitation is always going to be a risk in the eyes of commissioners. Paramount also seems to be having major success with Taylor Sheridan's ever-expanding universe of shows, against which "Happy Face" must have looked like a bit of a disappointment.