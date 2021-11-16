Happy Face: The Creators Of Evil And The Good Fight Are Making Another Paramount+ Show

The Hollywood Reporter disclosed that husband and wife showrunner duo Robert and Michelle King are bringing a new true crime story to Paramount+. After being in the works for over a year, the series will be a live-action, scripted original adapted from the "Happy Face" podcast. Its inspiration comes from a book titled "Shattered Silence" which eventually led to the creation of the "Happy Face" podcast. Both tell the true-life story of Melissa Jesperson-Moore, who, at age 15, discovered her father (Keith Hunter Jesperson) was the serial killer known as Happy Face. This name was given to him due to the smiley faces he would draw on letters mailed into the police and media. For obvious reasons, Jesperson-Moore later changed her name as an adult and kept her life a secret. She also cut off all ties to who father who is currently serving life in prison for murdering eight people, although, Jesperson confessed to killing as many as 185 over the span of 5 years from 1990-1995.

The Kings will approach "Happy Face" by using Jesperson-Moore's story as a jumping off point. From there, they plan to explore what happens when her father contacts her to take credit for another victim and how Jesperson-Moore is subsequently pulled into an investigation of her father and his heinous crimes. The series will follow Jesperson-Moore as she uncovers the devastating impact her father's crimes had on the families of his victims, which later leads to a reckoning with her own identity. In a joint statement, the Kings said, "We're obsessed with true-crime podcasts, and 'Happy Face' is the best we've heard. Melissa's story screams out to be dramatized, and Jen is exactly the showrunner to do it." Jennifer Cacicio, who previously worked with the Kings on "Your Honor," will write the script and executive produce alongside the King couple and Liz Glotzer ("Bernie, "Castle Rock"). Jesperson-Moore will also serve as an executive producer alongside iHeartMedia's Bob Pittman and Conal Byrne.