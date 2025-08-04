Strange New Worlds Season 3's New Romantic Subplot Had To Happen Thanks To Star Trek Canon

This article contains spoilers for "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" season 3, episode 4, "A Space Adventure Hour."

As of "A Space Adventure Hour," Spock (Ethan Peck) and La'an Noonien-Singh (Christina Chong) are the newest power couple on the Enterprise. As the two hottest members of the Enterprise bridge crew, it is only logical that they hook up.

Joking aside, this pairing actually does make sense, and there's been build-up if you look back to past episodes. Both Spock and La'an are repressed people who hold their emotions close to their chest. La'an's song back in the musical episode "Subspace Rhapsody" was called "How Would That Feel?", and was all about her imagining what it would be like to open up to people. She's now doing it with someone who's shared a similar struggle.

Back in season 1's "Memento Mori," they shared a mind meld. La'an has to confront an evil from her past (the Gorn), so Spock used the Vulcan technique to help her tear down the trauma blocks she put up. In season 2's "Charades," when Spock was briefly turned into a human, La'an helped him like he'd helped her, and gave him advice on impulse control. One sign of human-Spock being unable to rein in his emotions was him leering at La'an with a smile and wide eyes, the way a smitten teenager does, leading to some mutual embarrassment between them.

As of "Wedding Bell Blues" earlier this season, La'an has been coaching Spock in how to dance. Here, they take a break so La'an can solve a murder mystery on the prototype holodeck; the killer turns out to be a holographic Spock simulacrum, who La'an thought was the real thing helping her. The computer knew she'd never suspect Spock and so used him to hide her culprit in plain sight.

At the end of this episode, they resume their slow dance lesson. La'an walks Spock through the moves and the way the holodeck showed her how much he means to her.

"I know the feel of your arms as we dance, I know the way that we look into each other's eyes... [the holographic Spock] didn't look at me like that." They both sensed their mutual attraction but neither was sure enough to act on it ... until the end of this episode, when they kiss.