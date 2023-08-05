Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Is T'Pring's 'Redemption Arc'

Classic "Star Trek" episode "The Amok Time" delved the most into Vulcan culture of any of the series' 79 installments. In the episode, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) had to return home to wed T'Pring (Arlene Martel), his betrothed since they were both age seven.

T'Pring isn't an especially sympathetic character in "The Amok Time." The implication is that since Spock had been away from Vulcan for so long, she never really knew him. She doesn't want to be "the consort of a legend" and her heart belongs to another — Stonn (Lawrence Montaigne). So, she connives to undo her wedding to Spock. First, she rejects him, forcing him into a challenge for her hand. Then, she selects Captain Kirk (William Shatner) as her champion in a duel to the death. She knows that no matter the outcome, both men will reject her, Kirk out of disinterest and Spock out of grief, so the duel is a win-win for her. T'Pring's actions show the ruthless side of Vulcan logic.

"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set about a decade before "The Original Series," when Spock (Ethan Peck) and T'Pring's (Gia Sandhu) engagement was still on. The series plays a little loose with canon — according to this series, Spock and T'Pring regularly kept in touch and, accordingly, she's been a recurring character. Sandhu recently spoke to Inverse about her part on "Strange New Worlds" and how the series has been a chance to redeem T'Pring.