Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Season 2 Is T'Pring's 'Redemption Arc'
Classic "Star Trek" episode "The Amok Time" delved the most into Vulcan culture of any of the series' 79 installments. In the episode, Spock (Leonard Nimoy) had to return home to wed T'Pring (Arlene Martel), his betrothed since they were both age seven.
T'Pring isn't an especially sympathetic character in "The Amok Time." The implication is that since Spock had been away from Vulcan for so long, she never really knew him. She doesn't want to be "the consort of a legend" and her heart belongs to another — Stonn (Lawrence Montaigne). So, she connives to undo her wedding to Spock. First, she rejects him, forcing him into a challenge for her hand. Then, she selects Captain Kirk (William Shatner) as her champion in a duel to the death. She knows that no matter the outcome, both men will reject her, Kirk out of disinterest and Spock out of grief, so the duel is a win-win for her. T'Pring's actions show the ruthless side of Vulcan logic.
"Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" is set about a decade before "The Original Series," when Spock (Ethan Peck) and T'Pring's (Gia Sandhu) engagement was still on. The series plays a little loose with canon — according to this series, Spock and T'Pring regularly kept in touch and, accordingly, she's been a recurring character. Sandhu recently spoke to Inverse about her part on "Strange New Worlds" and how the series has been a chance to redeem T'Pring.
Getting to know T'Pring
"Strange New Worlds" fleshes out T'Pring, making her more sympathetic. For one, we glimpse her own life outside the engagement — she works as a counselor for Vulcans who've become too emotional. It also turns out that she does love Spock (or at least did) and accepts him despite his human heritage. Considering he was bullied for this trait as a child, this shows T'Pring as a rather open-minded Vulcan.
In "Spock Amok" back in season 1, the pair literally swapped bodies during a mind meld — it's hard for a couple to get closer than that. In "The Serene Squall," The Enterprise is hijacked by pirate Captain Angel (Jesse James Keitel). T'Pring risks her career to save Spock, almost freeing Angel's imprisoned lover Sybok.
Throughout "Strange New Worlds," it's Spock who keeps causing trouble in the engagement. He prioritizes his duties to Starfleet, for one, and T'Pring is frustrated by how rarely he returns to Vulcan. There's also the extra complication of Spock's mutual feelings for Nurse Christine Chapel (Jess Bush).
In "Charades," when Spock is turned fully human just before a ritual dinner with T'Pring's family, he keeps T'Pring in the dark. When she finds out, she's hurt that he didn't trust her and suggests they take a break. Spock takes advantage of the separation to finally hook up with Chapel.
Hell hath no fury like a Vulcan scorned
With the context of "Strange New Worlds," T'Pring's character now feels less like a manipulative harpy and more like a woman still bound to marry a man she fell out of love with. Sandhu explained this is totally intentional:
"This is [T'Pring's] redemption arc. I think it would be so boring if she was just this villain from the beginning. I think what makes her compelling and interesting and relatable is the fact that she is been wronged. There are these huge secrets and emotional affairs that are going on that she doesn't know about. How would anyone feel if they were, if they were on the receiving end of all of that?"
A younger Stonn (Roderick McNeil) appeared back in "The Serene Squall," so maybe "Strange New Worlds" will show how and why he and T'Pring fell for each other. It would certainly add depth to their actions in "The Amok Time."
Spock also recently met the real love of his life, future Captain James T. Kirk (Paul Wesley). We know from established "Star Trek" media that Spock won't end up with T'Pring or Chapel, but he'll always be by Kirk's side, going through death and back to defend his captain. If there's anyone T'Pring should be jealous of, it's Kirk.
