Star Trek: Strange New Worlds Cut A Hilarious Scene From Spock's Time As A Human

The fifth episode of the second season of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds" was called "Charades," and featured a plot that would be at home in a modern-day farce. Spock (Ethan Speck) and Nurse Chapel (Jess Bush), while on a shuttlecraft mission together, were grievously injured in an accident. Fortunately, a species of non-corporeal aliens happened to be nearby, and their medical technology allowed them to handily repair any damage done to Spock and Chapel. Unfortunately, the aliens didn't quite understand why Spock had both human and Vulcan DNA, so they reconstructed him using Nurse Chapel as a model, transforming Spock into a full-blooded human.

The episode that follows is a comedy about Spock's newfound loss of control. As a human, he smiles more easily, is quick to anger, admits to having a supercharged libido (they compare his transformation to puberty), and is terrified that his future in-laws might find out. And, wouldn't you know it, the in-laws are coming to the Enterprise for a pre-wedding dinner! Can Spock masquerade as his old Vulcan self and fool his future in-laws? Yuks ensue.

Much of the episode's runtime was devoted to comedic scenes of Spock behaving out of character. He eats bacon, for one (Vulcans are vegetarians). He also can't stop giggling at crewmates' jokes, understanding humor for the very first time. There was also a scene in the script of Spock trying out new food combinations that, well, didn't work out too well for him. The episode's director, Jordan Canning, recently spoke to Trekcore about that scene, and how there was one joke over the line. It seems that watching Spock try chewing gum for the first time was a little too silly.