La'an's Noonien-Singh Family Augmentations In Star Trek: Strange New World Explained

In the latest episode of "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," called "Ad Astra Per Aspera," Commander Una Chin-Riley (Rebecca Romijn) is put on trial for her genetics. It seems that she was not human as initially thought, but a genetically enhanced Illyrian. Chin-Riley lied about her species and her genetic status on her applications to Starfleet Academy and is now facing a court martial. While this may not seem like a big deal to non-Trekkies, those versed in Trek lore will know that genetic alteration is a massive no-no.

In the timeline of "Star Trek," Earth underwent a series of devastating wars in the 1990s called the Eugenics Wars. It was a time when genetically enhanced humans moved to conquer the Earth, and largely succeeded. One of the more notorious conquerors of the Eugenics Wars was Khan Noonien-Singh, the character played by Ricardo Montalbán in the 1967 Trek episode "Space Seed" as well as the 1982 feature film "Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan." As anyone who has seen Khan's episodes know, genetically enhanced supermen are prone to domination and villainy.

Because of the Eugenics Wars, the Federation became incredibly draconian about the practice, strictly outlawing anyone who engages in genetic tinkering. This is not just bad news for Commander Chin-Riley, but also for Lieutenant La'an Noonien-Singh, Khan's long-lost granddaughter. As a descendant of Khan, La'an bears the same genetic enhancements. Despite inheriting the trait from birth, her genes might put La'an in legal trouble with the Federation.

Genetic augmentation was most deeply explored in a notable three-part story arc on "Star Trek: Enterprise." "Borderland," "Cold Station 12," and "The Augments" aired on October 29, November 5, and November 12, 2004.