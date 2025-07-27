How Lucille Ball Saved Star Trek From Cancellation

Cushman went on to explain that while Lucille Ball wanted to continue to make "Star Trek" under Desilu, she just couldn't afford to do so, saying that her "instincts were right about 'Star Trek,' that it would become one of the biggest shows in syndication ever. The problem was that her pockets weren't deep enough. They were losing $15,000 an episode, which would be like $500,000 per episode today." There's just one thing: Cushman's math is off and his numbers are, too. According to financial reports from Desilu at the time, "Star Trek" was actually losing them more than $28,000 per episode, while "Mannix" somehow lost a whopping $32,000 per episode. So maybe it wasn't entirely "Star Trek" that led to the sale, but it had to contribute.

Desilu was actually in good financial shape when she decided to sell Desilu to Gulf & Western for $17 million in company stock, with the most net revenue reported to shareholders in a decade, but it's likely that she (and the board) saw the writing on the wall for these big-budget genre shows. The newly formed Paramount TV division would be a good home for shows like "Star Trek" and "Mission: Impossible" because they were already much more cinematic than their television peers, and in the end it would work out incredibly well for almost everyone involved.