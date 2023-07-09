Star Trek Almost Had To Axe Spock's Character In Season 2

"Star Trek" has been a massive and ubiquitous piece of popular culture for 57 years, so it's hard to recall the time, back in its early days, when it was struggling to stay on its feet. NBC, who was airing the show in its initial run, was skeptical of every decision made regarding "Star Trek," from the casting to the budget. It was only through the bolstering of Lucille Ball and Desi Arnaz — whose Desilu studio backed Gene Roddenberry's sci-fi project — that "Star Trek" got off the ground in the first place.

But by the second season, NBC and Desilu had swapped positions.

Trekkies will happily tell you all about "The Cage," the original "Star Trek" pilot, which starred a completely different cast of characters. By NBC's demands, the show had to be completely reworked, and every character was replaced, save the Vulcan science officer Spock (Leonard Nimoy). Spock, it seems, was the key to making the show work. Eventually, "The Cage" was re-edited and incorporated into a two-part episode called "The Menagerie." Now part of "Trek" canon, "The Cage" went on to serve as the primary inspiration for the new series "Star Trek: Strange New Worlds," which recast Spock with actor Ethan Peck, the grandson of Gregory Peck.

Spock, then, appears to be a vital and indispensable part of the franchise's success. However, according to the oral history "The Fifty-Year Mission: The Complete, Uncensored, Unauthorized Oral History of Star Trek: The First 25 Years," edited by Mark A. Altman and Edward Gross, Desilu wanted to pull the plug on "Star Trek" or perhaps cut Spock from the lineup. It seems Nimoy's salary was too high.