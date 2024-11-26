The Only Major Actors Still Alive From The 1960s Mission: Impossible TV Series

With over 100 credits to her name, Lesley Ann Warren is one of the more prolific former "Mission: Impossible" stars who's still with us today. She appeared in just one season of the spy series, playing agent Dana Lambert for 23 episodes before moving on to other projects. A mini biography written by Gary Brumburgh notes that Warren took the role as part of an attempt to move on from the Disney image she'd been saddled with after starring in the Rodgers and Hammerstein version of "Cinderella" in 1965. Dana, who was no doubt meant as a replacement for Barbara Bain's character, wasn't a fan favorite on "Mission: Impossible" when it originally aired, though she's now recognized as a part of the show's history.

Warren would go on to earn an Oscar nomination for her role in 1983's "Victor/Victoria," as well as an Emmy for her part in the 1990 espionage drama "Family of Spies." She memorably played Miss. Scarlet in the zany big-screen version of "Clue," and had key roles in influential turn-of-the-millennium indies like "Secretary" and "The Limey." Warren also played a main character in the USA Channel drama "In Plain Sight," appeared as the mother to Teri Hatcher's Susan on "Desperate Housewives," and popped up in five episodes of "Will & Grace."

In addition to her on-screen career, Warren has acted on stage in Broadway productions of the Ira Levin-penned "Drat! The Cat!" and the Johnny Mercer-inspired "Dream," not to mention an ill-fated adaptation of "Gone With The Wind." In 2015, Warren returned to her "Cinderella" roots, performing a musical number along with the Broadway cast in honor of the Rodgers and Hammerstein version's 50th anniversary (per BroadwayWorld).