Why Harry Potter's Controversial Hermione-House Elves Subplot Is HBO's Biggest Challenge

In the book version of "Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire," Hermione is shocked to discover the delicious food served at Hogwarts every day is prepared by countless unpaid house elves, creatures who are essentially enslaved in the Wizarding World. Hermione's outrage is inflamed by her interactions with Winky, a house elf who was taken for granted by her master before being fired callously and cast out into the streets. (Winky, notably, doesn't appear in the "Harry Potter" films, but we'll get to that later.) It's also informed by her knowledge of Dobby, a house elf who was abused by the Malfoys and who relishes his freedom after Harry grants it to him in "Chamber of Secrets."

But in a surprise turn of events, Hermione's defense of the house elves is not portrayed positively by the books. Her concerns are immediately dismissed or mocked by the characters around her; not the bad characters, mind you, but by the voice-of-reason characters like Hagrid, who tell her that elves actually love being enslaved. Winky, who turns to extreme alcoholism upon being freed, is presented as an example of what would happen if Hermione's movement to free the elves was a success. This is pretty similar to actual arguments made by enslavers in the Antebellum South, yet it's presented sympathetically by the narrative.

There are certainly kinder interpretations of this subplot (more on that soon), but the critique that this whole storyline is weirdly pro-slavery has only grown more popular over time. A lot of that's due to Rowling's recent anti-trans turn destroying the benefit of the doubt fans were previously willing to give her here, but another reason for it is that fans have grown older and have returned to the novels only to be disturbed by this storyline's implications. After "Chamber of Secrets" so vividly painted a picture of house elves as being cruelly enslaved by human wizards, why pull this switcharoo and portray Hermione as being foolhardy and naive for wanting to free them? And why introduce the concept of enslaved house elves and then never have the status quo be changed (or even challenged) in the later books?

Although most of Hermione's pro-house elf activism takes place in "Goblet of Fire," the debate about house elf rights continues up until "Deathly Hallows." Through the subplot with the house elf Kreacher at Grimmauld Place, the books seemingly conclude that the house elf system is good so long as the masters are nice to the elves. It's presented as a compromise between Hermione's supposedly-radical abolitionism and the Wizarding World's "Who cares about the elves?" general attitude. But for a lot of fans, the books taking such an enlightened-centrist approach to a topic like slavery seems bizarre at best.