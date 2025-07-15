Harry Potter HBO TV Series Reveals First Look At Nick Frost's Hagrid (And It's Perfect)

It's only been a day after the star-in-the-making Dominic McLaughlin's first official reveal as Harry Potter in the upcoming HBO adaptation of the books, and a brand new image has magically appeared online featuring Nick Frost as the groundskeeper who whisked him Harry away from and back into the world of witches and wizards. The "How to Train Your Dragon" star has made his debut as Hagrid, and any Potter fan can confirm he's a sight of hairy perfection. Here's the photo, courtesy of HBO Max:

With that worn-down coat, knitted jumper, and great big bushy beard, Frost certainly looks the part as the beloved Rubeus Hagrid, the half-giant wizard who walks the grounds of Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry and plays a massive part in the story of the Boy Who Lived. Making his first appearance in "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," Hagrid was the brave wizard who, upon orders from Albus Dumbledore (to be played in the show by John Lithgow), transported Harry to the Privet Drive, out of sight from Lord Voldemort's dark forces.

Working in what might be one of the most challenging jobs at Hogwarts, that doesn't stop Hagrid from being one of the softest and sweetest wizards (and former member of Gryffindor, don't you know?) who helps Harry on his adventures. It makes sense, then, that they've hired such an endearing actor like Frost to follow in the footsteps of a dearly adored member of the original "Harry Potter" cast.