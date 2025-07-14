HBO's Harry Potter Show Reveals First Look At Dominic McLaughlin As The Boy Who Lived
The show that must not be named is fulfilling its threat to actually become a reality and roll cameras, ensuring nothing but the nicest, most conflict-free discourse since the Snyder Cut became a reality. This is to say, HBO has shared the news that the "Harry Potter" TV series is now in production.
To accompany this announcement, we have our first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry "The Boy Who Lived" Potter, sporting the character's glasses and, most importantly, his lightning-shaped scar on his forehead. The news comes almost 14 years to the day after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" brought the "Harry Potter" movie series to a very, very successful close, so much so that no one on the planet thought that story would end up being retold again so soon.
Warner Bros. has truly speed-run through the development of this show, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav being extremely enthusiastic about the idea of recycling every single piece of major IP the studio owns. (Unless it's the Looney Tunes, the Harry Potter to his Voldemort.) Now, the cameras are about to roll, and there is no going back, at least not before the first season is out.
Accompanying the first-look image is even more casting news, with Rory Wilmot now set to play Neville Longbottom. Meanwhile, Amos Kitson is portraying Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey has been cast as Madam Hooch, and "Game of Thrones" veteran Anton Lesser is set to play Garrick Ollivander.
Is there any world where the Harry Potter TV show succeeds?
"Harry Potter" is not just a threat Zaslav can conjure in a cartoonishly evil way, but a real show that is set to come out eventually — possibly a decade from now, based on the "House of the Dragon" release schedule. As such, it is time to start considering the very real possibility that the "Harry Potter" series will be a massive flop.
That's without even touching on the numerous, extremely deserved controversies surrounding the real-life author of the books, She Who Must Not Be Named (But Has Been Called Out By Most Actors From The "Harry Potter" Movies). Rather, there's the simple fact that the "Harry Potter" films continue to be extremely popular, and there is little way the show can survive the endless comparisons. But there's more to it than that. Simply put, Warner Bros.' commitment to this series might be its biggest threat. Remember, HBO and Warner Bros. were also extremely committed to the "A Song Of Ice And Fire" universe during the final days of "Game of Thrones" and the early days of "House of the Dragon," but they've since pivoted to shorter seasons and increasingly longer delays between installments (which have all but killed the excitement for the franchise, along with who knows how many planned spin-offs at this point).
Really, can Zaslav and co. be trusted to see this 10-year commitment through to the end, especially when they're already looking to split Warner Bros. up by next year (per CNBC), and chances are very high Warner Bros. will have a new owner before Voldemort even shows up? The only thing worse than a "Harry Potter" series being made is having one come out and never be finished.
In the meantime, you can take a look at the first full image of McLaughlin in the "Harry Potter" TV show below:
The "Harry Potter" TV series doesn't have an official premiere date at the moment.