HBO's Harry Potter Show Reveals First Look At Dominic McLaughlin As The Boy Who Lived

The show that must not be named is fulfilling its threat to actually become a reality and roll cameras, ensuring nothing but the nicest, most conflict-free discourse since the Snyder Cut became a reality. This is to say, HBO has shared the news that the "Harry Potter" TV series is now in production.

To accompany this announcement, we have our first look at Dominic McLaughlin as Harry "The Boy Who Lived" Potter, sporting the character's glasses and, most importantly, his lightning-shaped scar on his forehead. The news comes almost 14 years to the day after "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" brought the "Harry Potter" movie series to a very, very successful close, so much so that no one on the planet thought that story would end up being retold again so soon.

Warner Bros. has truly speed-run through the development of this show, with Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav being extremely enthusiastic about the idea of recycling every single piece of major IP the studio owns. (Unless it's the Looney Tunes, the Harry Potter to his Voldemort.) Now, the cameras are about to roll, and there is no going back, at least not before the first season is out.

Accompanying the first-look image is even more casting news, with Rory Wilmot now set to play Neville Longbottom. Meanwhile, Amos Kitson is portraying Dudley Dursley, Louise Brealey has been cast as Madam Hooch, and "Game of Thrones" veteran Anton Lesser is set to play Garrick Ollivander.