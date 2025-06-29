What House Was Hagrid In Before Harry Potter And The Sorcerer's Stone?

In the "Harry Potter" franchise, our first proper introduction to the Wizarding World comes not from Albus Dumbledore (who tends to speak in riddles during his early appearances), but through Hogwarts groundskeeper Rubeus Hagrid (who's played by Robbie Coltrane in the "Harry Potter" movies). It's Hagrid the gentle half-giant who tracks down the Dursleys and whisks Harry away into a world of mischief and wonder.

Whereas Dumbledore's introduction is mysterious, Hagrid immediately sets to work explaining everything about the Wizarding World and being straightforward with Harry in a way that basically no other adult in this property ever is. Throughout all seven books and eight films, Hagrid stays true as the one adult Harry can rely on for emotional support. Maybe Hagrid can't fix Harry's problems in the way Dumbledore can, but at least Hagrid keeps things real.

What's especially pure about Hagrid is that he doesn't seem to care about the house rivalry that everyone else worries about at Hogwarts. Sure, he's not exactly a fan of the Slytherin house, but everyone hates Slytherin. Beyond that, you rarely see him doling out clear favoritism to Harry and the other Gryffindor students (or even the Hufflepuff or Ravenclaw students, for that matter). Similarly, there are moments where everyone's "favorite" Slytherin, Draco Malfoy, is being a jerk in class, yet Hagrid doesn't seem to understand the inter-house rivalries at play in his behavior. It raises the question: Why doesn't Hagrid care that much about the house rivalries? And what house was he even sorted into anyway?