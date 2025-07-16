15 Best TV Shows Like The Lincoln Lawyer

With its third season in the rearview mirror, it's safe to say that "The Lincoln Lawyer" won't be rolling to a stop anytime soon. The Netflix legal drama quickly found its footing staying relatively close to the course set by the novels by Michael Connelly (which also inspired the 2011 Matthew McConaughey movie of the same name) — though it certainly helps that the series was created by David E. Kelley, a prolific television producer responsible for some of the best legal dramas ever made for the small screen.

As fans await the upcoming season 4, they don't necessarily have to spin their wheels. There are plenty of shows like "The Lincoln Lawyer" out there right now, many of which are available to stream alongside the series on Netflix. Whether you're looking for a protagonist as charismatic and complex as Manuel Garcia-Rulfo's Mickey Haller, another dark, growing tale of a lawyer fighting corruption, or something that explores similar themes in an entirely different setting, we have the perfect series to add to your caseload.