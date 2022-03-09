Charlie Cox Likes Ben Affleck's Matt Murdock, Thinks His Daredevil Suit Sucks

Twelve years before Charlie Cox first suited up as the Devil of Hell's Kitchen in season 1 of Marvel's "Daredevil" TV series, Ben Affleck portrayed The Man Without Fear in the 2003 "Daredevil" movie. The film was written and directed by Mark Steven Johnson, who was a bit of an outside pick for the job, having previously written the "Grumpy Old Men" movies and helmed the not-so-beloved 1998 tearjerker "Simon Burch."

Johnson's "Daredevil" theatrical cut didn't exactly wow critics, either, giving rise to a widely-panned 2005 spin-off film, "Elektra," that killed the planned sequel. Its legacy has since improved thanks to the release of a better-received R-rated director's cut in 2004, in combination with re-evaluations from movie enthusiasts arguing that it was pretty decent by the standards of superhero cinema in the early 2000s.

From what I recall, the biggest issue with Johnson's "Daredevil" (the theatrical cut, that is) was that it tended to precariously shift from being dark and gritty in one scene to overly silly the next. (Seriously, there's a gag where Jon Favreau as Foggy Nelson "accidentally" feels up a statue, among other equally-tedious attempts at lightening the mood.) It seems Cox would agree with me on that count, based on some of his recent comments.