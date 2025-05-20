The Acclaimed Courtroom K-Drama That Should Be On Your Netflix Watchlist
One of the things that South Korean television, or K-dramas, does so well is blend humor and soap operatic emotion, all linked by memorable characters and a heartfelt earnestness. These storytelling sensibilities have helped K-dramas become popular with international audiences, with Netflix boasting a growing library of Korean shows. One show that any established K-drama fan or those curious about Korean television should check out is "Extraordinary Attorney Woo." After premiering in 2022, the series remains a worldwide streaming favorite on Netflix, perfect for a binge or an enjoyable rewatch.
"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" centers on protagonist Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a rookie lawyer with autism hired by a law firm in Seoul. Woo's savant-level knowledge of the law and her photographic memory leads to her superior performance in the courtroom, overcoming ridicule and underestimation over her condition. As Young-woo's career progresses, she attracts the ire and attempted sabotage by her colleague Kwon Min-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk), but also the romantic interest of the handsome Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh). And if Young-woo's world wasn't getting complicated enough, her long-lost mother Tae Soo-mi (Jin Kyung) resurfaces in her life, shocking Young-woo and her single father Woo Gwang-ho (Jeon Bae-soo).
On paper, that all seems quite a lot for a 16-episode legal dramedy, but therein lies what makes "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" such an effective and fan-favorite watch.
What makes Extraordinary Attorney Woo a must-watch
So much of the appeal in "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" comes from the innocently charming lead performance by Park Eun-bin. Even as silly as some of the situations that Young-woo finds herself in can become, there is a wide-eyed dedication that Park brings to her role. That helps elevate the comedy, but also makes those heartbreaking moments – and there are plenty of them – really stick. Park also plays off her supporting cast admirably, particularly Young-woo's best friend Dong Geu-ra-mi (Joo Hyun-young) and her previously mentioned love interest Jun-ho.
Simply put, we want to see Young-woo succeed in her career and love, upset by every setback and jubilant over every victory in her life. That emotional investment comes from strong writing and Park's performance.
The other narrative aspect that "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" accomplishes masterfully is how it blends tones in each episode. Episodes can veer from wacky comedy to melodramatic intensity on a dime, leaving viewers on edge about how each case taken on by Young-woo is going to turn out. This expands to developments in Young-woo's personal life, with many episodes ending on a cliffhanger that will leave audiences on the hook wanting to binge the whole show. "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" isn't the only strong K-drama in that regard, but it does handle those tonal shifts expertly.
A triumphant showcase for Park Eun-bin's acting talents and both a solid courtroom drama and heartwarming dramedy, "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" is one of the finest K-dramas ever made.