The Acclaimed Courtroom K-Drama That Should Be On Your Netflix Watchlist

One of the things that South Korean television, or K-dramas, does so well is blend humor and soap operatic emotion, all linked by memorable characters and a heartfelt earnestness. These storytelling sensibilities have helped K-dramas become popular with international audiences, with Netflix boasting a growing library of Korean shows. One show that any established K-drama fan or those curious about Korean television should check out is "Extraordinary Attorney Woo." After premiering in 2022, the series remains a worldwide streaming favorite on Netflix, perfect for a binge or an enjoyable rewatch.

"Extraordinary Attorney Woo" centers on protagonist Woo Young-woo (Park Eun-bin), a rookie lawyer with autism hired by a law firm in Seoul. Woo's savant-level knowledge of the law and her photographic memory leads to her superior performance in the courtroom, overcoming ridicule and underestimation over her condition. As Young-woo's career progresses, she attracts the ire and attempted sabotage by her colleague Kwon Min-woo (Joo Jong-hyuk), but also the romantic interest of the handsome Lee Jun-ho (Kang Tae-oh). And if Young-woo's world wasn't getting complicated enough, her long-lost mother Tae Soo-mi (Jin Kyung) resurfaces in her life, shocking Young-woo and her single father Woo Gwang-ho (Jeon Bae-soo).

On paper, that all seems quite a lot for a 16-episode legal dramedy, but therein lies what makes "Extraordinary Attorney Woo" such an effective and fan-favorite watch.